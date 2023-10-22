NCHR, IOM Pakistan sign MoU to protect human rights of migrants

The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) and the International Organization for Migration (1OM) Pakistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here Sunday to strengthen the cooperation and collaboration on initiatives relating to the promotion and protection of the human rights of migrants, especially those in vulnerable situations.

The MoU signifies the commitment of both organizations to prioritize the well-being and human rights of migrants, recognizing that while migration in the context of globalization brings significant opportunities, it is critical to facilitate the safe, orderly, and regular movement of people.

Under the MoU, the NCHR and IOM Pakistan will engage in joint activities aimed at generating evidence and research, improving awareness and outreach and providing policy advice in line with the priorities of the Government of Pakistan.

Rabiya Javeria Agha, Chairperson NCHR, highlighted the lack of rights for migrants and the dangerous journeys they undertake stated, “The Greek migrant’s boat disaster was a heart-wrenching reminder of the risks people take in their desire to seek a better future.

She said with over 2,000 lives lost in the Mediterranean this year alone, irregular migration demands our immediate attention. Through collective efforts, we can work towards a safer and more compassionate approach to migration, one that upholds the well-being and dignity of those in search of a better future, she said and added, the recently signed MoU between NCHR and IOM Pakistan will play a crucial role in advancing this goal.

Expressing concerns about the situation of vulnerability and risks faced by migrants, in particular women and children, Mio Sato, Chief of Mission, IOM Pakistan shared that the signing of this MoU came extremely on time, noting the evolving migration trends and the dire need for evidence-based solutions.