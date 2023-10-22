PM’s participation in BRF reaffirms commitment to CPEC projects

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar recently concluded his significant visit to China, which reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to timely completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, a flagship of Belt and Road Initiative, besides profusely advocating the need for collective efforts for regional connectivity and shared prosperity.

The prime minister had been to Beijing, China to participate and address the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. Chinese President Xi opened the Forum with about 140 nations in attendance.

Besides PM Kakar, the dignitaries at the forum included Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso, Papua New Guinean Prime Minister James Marape, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Addressing the High-Level Forum of BRF titled ‘Connectivity in an Open Global Economy’, Prime Minister Kakar appreciated President Xi’s vision for creating a global community with shared future and the Belt -and-Road Initiative which held immense significance for global connectivity, common development and shared prosperity.

The visit coincided with another milestone in the bilateral ties as the two countries are celebrating the 10th anniversary of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In his address, the caretaker prime minister highlighted the crucial role of CPEC in generating new economic opportunities in Pakistan. Underscoring its salience for Pakistan’s robust economic development, he endorsed the Chinese proposal for developing CPEC as a corridor of growth, innovation, livelihood, green economy, openness and inclusiveness.

He also underlined the need for a united global response to address complex transnational challenges faced by humankind and to prevent backsliding on the gains achieved under UN Sustainable Development Goals and 2030 Agenda.

He emphasised the urgency of addressing infrastructure gaps in the developing world by investing in transportation, energy and digital economy.

On the sidelines of the Forum, he also met with the leaders of different countries including Russia, Kenya and Sri Lanka. He also held meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang as well as the senior leadership of the Communist Party of China and discussed the ways forward to deepen bilateral relations. During his meeting with the Chinese president, the two sides, discussed various dimensions of the multi-faceted Pakistan-China relationship, and reaffirmed their longstanding and steadfast friendship, all-weather strategic cooperation, economic and trade ties, and CPEC. Caretaker Prime Minister Kakar, in a bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, reaffirmed the time-tested and iron-clad friendship between Pakistan and China and agreed to further strengthen high-level dialogue and engagement. “In a warm and cordial atmosphere, leaders of the two countries had in-depth exchanges of views and reached extensive consensus on strengthening the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, practical cooperation in various areas, and international and regional issues of mutual interest,” a joint statement said. The two sides reaffirmed that mutual trust remained at the core of China-Pakistan relationship.

During an interaction with the Chinese think tanks and scholars, the prime minister termed CPEC a manifestation of strategic relationship which proved as a “catalyst of growth, poverty alleviation and jobs creation”.

Caretaker prime minister also held a meeting with President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, on the margins of 3rd BRF. The two leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation with a special focus on trade, investment and energy and expressed satisfaction with the steady expansion of Pakistan-Russia relations. They also discussed the prospects of enhancing Eurasian connectivity and Pakistan’s pivotal role in regional integration through rail, road and energy corridors.

On the sidelines of the BRF, the caretaker prime minister met President of Kazakhstan, Kassym Jomart Tokayev and President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe. He also met Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of 3rd Belt and Road Forum and discussed the Gaza situation.