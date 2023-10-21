USC pays over Rs5bn tax in five years

Utility Store Corporation of Pakistan (USC), a Non-Profit Organization (NPO) working with the government subsidy grant, has paid more than Rs 5 billion tax during a five month period from 2012 to 2016.

“The USC had declared the input tax paid against purchases during the period amounting to Rs5,049,948,999/- and shown in the Sales Tax Returns filed,” the corporation said in a news release here on Friday while sharing details a complaint it filed with the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO).

The complaint contains alleged ‘mal-administration and mis-representation’ by Muhammad Fiaz Hussain Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenue (DCIR), Large Taxpayer Office (LTO) Islamabad during a pending appeal filed by the USC related to tax period from 2012 to 2016 on the following grounds. “USC had been registered as a Non-Profit Organization (NPO) and working with subsidy grant provided by the government of Pakistan for the help of poor people and involved in sale of household goods, grocery items which includes flour, sugar, pulses, tea, rice etc,” the USC pleaded in the complaint.

This claim of the tax payer, it said, was verifiable from the FBR e- portal computerized system because such purchases were properly shown by the relevant parties detail of which had already been provided to the department during proceedings at different level but “such amount of tax was again created through O.N.O No. 05/51 dated 28.02.2019 without verification from the FBR system.” Presently, the appeal filed by the taxpayer company is under process before the Appellant Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR) Bench.