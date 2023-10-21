Exercise, sports crucial for leading healthy life: minister

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javaid Akram has termed exercise and sports crucial for leading a healthy life.

Speaking at the annual Sports Week event at the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) here on Friday, he stressed the significance of sports in promoting both physical and mental well-being. He applauded SIMS for its unwavering commitment to organising extracurricular activities, particularly in the medical field.

The event was attended by Principal Professor Dr. Zohra, head of the Institute of Medical Sciences, who received felicitations and appreciation for organising the annual Sports Day.

Dr. Javaid Akram congratulated exceptional athletes, who participated in SIMS’ annual Sports Day. Dr. Akram emphasised the vital role of physical fitness in overall well-being. He praised extracurricular activities as a distinguishing feature of excellent educational institutions and highlighted their positive impact on students’ growth.

Principal Dr. Zohra stressed the value of such events in providing students with a well-rounded education.

The event concluded with expression of gratitude to the provincial health minister for his support and active participation in the annual Sports Day at SIMS.

The minister and principal provided a memorable educational experience for the students. The event featured the distribution of trophies and cash prizes to the first, second, and third place winners among students who excelled in various sports.

Principal Dr. Nadeem Hafeez Butt of Allama Iqbal Medical College, alongside Principal Dr. Zohra and faculty members, participated in running and tug-of-war competitions, demonstrating their commitment to a holistic educational experience.

SIMS Vice Principal Dr. Tayyaba Wasim, together with faculty members and a significant number of students, celebrated the success of the annual Sports Day, reiterating the importance of sports and education.