England demolish Australia as WXV1 rugby tournament debuts

Wellington:England captain Marlie Packer claimed two of her team’s six tries as the Red Roses demolished Australia 42-7 on Friday to kick off a new top-tier women’s rugby tournament. Australia finished with 14 players after lock Annabelle Codey was sent off for a second yellow card. England’s forwards dominated throughout with fly-half Holly Aitchison controlling the game and landing all six conversions. “It was a good performance and a good starting block for us in the tournament,” said Packer. “We talked about going out there being courageous and I definitely think we did that.” The match in Wellington launched WXV1 — a new tournament for the world’s top six teams.