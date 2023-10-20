NCHR, IOM to strengthen cooperation on human protection

The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Pakistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation and collaboration on initiatives relating to promotion and protection of human rights of migrants, especially those in vulnerable situations.

The MoU signifies the commitment of both organizations to prioritize the well-being and human rights of migrants, recognizing that while migration in the context of globalization brings significant opportunities, it is critical to facilitate safe, orderly and regular movement of people, said a press release issued here Thursday. Under the MoU, the NCHR and IOM Pakistan will engage specifically to implement joint activities aimed at generating evidence and research, improving awareness and outreach and provision of policy advice, in line with priorities of the Government of Pakistan.

Ms. Rabiya Javeri Agha, Chairperson NCHR, highlighting the lack of rights for migrants and the dangerous journeys they undertake stated, “The Greek migrants boat disaster was a heart-wrenching reminder of the risks people take in their desire to seek a better future. With over 2,000 lives lost in the Mediterranean in this year alone, irregular migration demands our immediate attention. Through collective efforts, we can work towards a safer and more compassionate approach to migration, one that upholds the well-being and dignity of those in search of a better future. The recently signed MoU between NCHR and IOM Pakistan will play a crucial role in advancing this goal.”

Expressing concerns about the situation of vulnerability and risks faced by migrants, in particular women and children, Ms. Mio Sato, Chief of Mission, IOM Pakistan said, the signing of this MoU comes extremely timely, noting the evolving migration trends and the dire need for evidence-based solutions. The NCHR and IOM have been collaborating on various advocacy activities however having a formal partnership will allow us to do more within our respective mandates and ensure that our support is targeted towards those who are in need most.

The cooperation framework and its objectives are overall aligned with the cross-cutting and interdependent guiding principles of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM), that emphasizes on ensuring protection and fulfillment of the human rights of all migrants, regardless of their migration status and across all stages of the migration cycle. The NCHR is a federal statutory body set up under the NCHR Act XVI of 2012, in accordance with the Paris Principles and is an independent National Human Rights Institute (NHRI) set up in 2015, with the core functions including legal monitoring, policy advice, knowledge production and advocacy and awareness.