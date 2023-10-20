Sindhi calls on CM Balochistan

Caretaker Federal Minister for Education Madad Ali Sindhi called on Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki here on Thursday.

They discussed the ongoing programs in specific educational and technical institutions of Balochistan with the support of the federal government. On this occasion, the Caretaker Provincial Finance and Revenue Minister Amjad Rasheed and federal and provincial officials of related institutions were also present.

The caretaker chief minister appreciated the ongoing projects in Balochistan by the Federal Ministry of Education and said that with the support of the federal government, modern technical education institutions would be activated in Balochistan. For this purpose, he said the capacity of institutions in Balochistan is being increased to create trained manpower according to the demand of the global and national market and institutions established in Balochistan are being made active for providing technical training.

The CM said that if the quality of technical educational institutions was made reliable and their reputation was improved according to the requirements of the modern era, substantial results could be achieved.

Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki also assured the caretaker federal minister of all possible support from the provincial government and lauded the steps being taken to improve the quality of education and promote technical education across the country including Balochistan. On this occasion, Federal Minister for Education Madad Ali Sindhi said that representation of all provinces including Balochistan would be ensured in the administrative affairs of central institutions.

About 117 million rupees have been earmarked for Balochistan for nursing and culture and distribution of these scholarships on merit would be ensured.

He said that the problems faced by the universities of Balochistan would be discussed with the Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the problems of the universities could be solved on a priority basis.

He said that a high-level committee comprising the caretaker ministers of the four provinces, including Balochistan would review the issues related to education and technical training and through mutual consultation, Pakistan’s education system would move towards such a direction where it proves to be the guarantee of a better future for the youth, Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki presented a souvenir to the caretaker Federal Minister of Education Madad Ali Sindhi.

The federal minister gave a gift of his books to Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki.