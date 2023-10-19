IIUI sports gala starts

The Sports Gala 2023 of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) kicked-off on Wednesday at male Campus. It was inaugurated by President IIUI Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi.

In the opening ceremony, students demonstrated a colorful flag march at the hard ball cricket ground of the male campus.

On the occasion, a number of events such as first-aid race, sack race, three-leg race and a 100-metre race were held in which the Pakistani and international students of more than 30 countries participated.

The Sports Gala is being organized by the sports section of the Directorate of Students’ Affairs. As many as 1000 students from 11 faculties of universities are participating in it that will conclude on October, 25.

The games include competitions of tug of war, table tennis, badminton, volleyball, basketball, cricket, football, hockey, chess and competitions of athletics.

Sports were necessary to keep a society healthy, said Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi.

He hailed the efforts of the directorate of Students Affairs adding that after a great achievement in international rankings now this sports gala had portrayed the true international picture of IIUI. He added that involving youth in constructive activities was a prerequisite to defeat the negative attitudes.

He said academic excellence goals could be achieved through involving youth in study, sports and co-curricular activities equally.

He reiterated his resolve that students of IIUI would be provided best possible sports facilities, while he also stressed upon the organizers to raise the frequency of sports activities.

The opening ceremony was also attended by university Vice Presidents, Deans, DGs, Student Advisors male, Incharge female campus, students’ advisor female, senior faculty members and a large number of students.

Speaking on the occasion, Students Advisor Hafiz Ghafran Ali Khan said that in the light of the vision of Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, a best platform for students had been provided to students to showcase their talent. He vowed such constructive activities shall continue in future as well.

It is pertinent to mention here that the students will be provided an opportunity for a prize of (10K) ten thousand rupees by making a one minute video package of Sports Gala and the prize will be awarded in the closing ceremony. Sports Gala videos produced by students will be reviewed by the committee tomorrow in the Council Hall, Administration Block on 19-10-2023 at 2:30 pm, therefore students are conveyed to come up with their produced videos in USB to the given venue and time.