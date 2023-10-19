Hate crimes against Muslims see alarming rise since Modi’s rise to power

The Islamophobia and hate crimes against Muslims have witnessed an alarming increase ever since Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in India in 2014.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Modi government is pursuing controversial policies openly ignoring all rights including the religious freedom of the Muslims, who have been facing systematic discrimination, prejudice and violence despite so-called constitutional protections.

The ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza has further exposed Islamophobic sentiments and biases in India as amidst the Zionist bombardment on Gaza there is a highly skewed trend of Indian accounts supporting Israel. The Indian media’s hate-filled rhetoric against Palestinians and their supporters speaks volumes about its biased reporting.

Narendra Modi’s open support to the Zionist regime in its war on Gaza is a wake-up call for the Arab states establishing friendly relations with India. Under Modi’s Hindutva regime, the strategic, military and ideological ties between Israel and India are getting stronger day by day.

Indian Muslims suffer from hate speeches, physical attacks and Islamophobia. Attacks by Hindu extremists against Muslims and other minorities have intensified under Modi government. Hate speeches, crimes against Muslims and other minorities are motivated by Hindutva ideology. RSS-BJP leaders are using hate speeches to demonize Muslims and other minorities.

The discriminatory measures against Muslims are clear manifestations of Islamophobia in India. Unprovoked attacks on Muslims by Hindutva mobs have become a routine in India, but unfortunately those attacking the Muslims are enjoying widespread impunity.

The hate speeches by Hindutva leaders are posing grave threat to lives of Muslim in India. Narendra Modi must be held accountable for his crimes against Muslims and other minorities.