CEO BGM meets Finance Minister

The Chief Executive Officer of Global Growth & Opportunity Division, Bill & Melinda Gates (BMG) Foundation, Mr. Mark Suzman, met the Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar. The meeting was held on the sidelines of annual meeting of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF), said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance. Building on previous discussions in Pakistan, the meeting centered on Pakistan Digital Stack like next generation of Raast supported Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) which Pakistan can introduce with BMG Foundation’s help. The meeting was followed by signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ministry of Finance, Government of Pakistan with BMGF on the Pakistan Digital Stack. This MoU solidifies the Foundation’s continued support for this digital infrastructure project, following the success of the Raast – Pakistan Instant Payment System. The National Financial Inclusion Council, chaired by the Finance Minister, will oversee the implementation of the Digital Pakistan Stack, marking a significant step toward fostering inclusive economic growth and development in Pakistan.