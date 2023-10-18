PSX loses 200 points

The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 200.34 points, a negative change of 0.40 per cent, closing at 49,531.01 points against 49,731.35 points the previous day. A total of 368,340,627 shares valuing Rs 10.404 billion were traded during the day as compared to 467,383,787 shares valuing Rs 14.119 billion the previous day. As many as 347 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 149 of them recorded gains and 186 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 12 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 65,958,036 shares at Rs 3.11 per share, Pak Int. Bank with 21,502,500 shares at Rs 4.61 per share and Maple Leaf with 20,668,090 shares at Rs 35.58 per share. Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 190.00 per share price, closing at Rs 8,390.00, whereas the runner-up was Philip Morris Pak with a Rs 28.50 rise in its per share price to Rs 609.00. Bhanero Textile witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 37.50 per share closing at Rs 957.50, followed by Pak Hotels with a Rs 36.35 decline to close at Rs 448.36.