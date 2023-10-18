LCCI, NAB organise seminar, walk against corruption

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) here Tuesday organized a seminar and a walk against corruption which were participated in by people from different walks of life.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Director NAB Imran Sohail and Additional Director Atiya Azmat were prominent among others.

Kashif Anwar informed the participants that he had discussed the difference between inter-bank and open market dollar rate, reduction in the rate of sales tax and income tax on electricity bills and grey economy during his meeting with the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS). He was of the view that elections should not be held until the charter of economy was signed by all the political parties. He said that all stakeholders should be taken on board while formulating trade and economy-related policies. There should be a close liaison between the institutions to get the desired results, he stressed. Director NAB Imran Sohail said that NAB was following a three-pronged strategy to prevent corruption i.e. awareness, prevention and enforcement. He said that awareness was the key to curbing corruption. Every year anti-corruption day on December 9 is celebrated all over the world. In this regard, NAB has also started a campaign for awareness and prevention in which they are starting sessions in various institutions and universities.