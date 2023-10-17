Baligh asks teachers to protest without skipping classes

Governor Punjab Engineer Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that all the right demands of teachers should be heard however, teachers must not skip classes for protests which will hurt students’ future.

Talking to APP, he said that teachers are founder of our future and the government will solve their grievances.

He urged teachers to work on recruiting more students at school and help in improving Pakistan’s literacy rate.

Responding to a question, he said that Pakistan was heading in the right direction and as a result, Pakistan’s economy was improving. He said that the recent decrease in petrol prices, dollar, and gold rates were indicators of better economic conditions.

Governor Punjab said that an international cricket stadium would be constructed in Bahawalpur. He said that sports activities must be promoted among youth and more grounds must be made available for them. Engr Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said that youth must not indulge in negative ventures and refrain from following anti-state propaganda.

He said that political parties must teach their followers respect and acceptance of opposite ideologies.

Secy education announces bonus for teachers and head-teachers : Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training on Monday hosted head teachers and teachers from seven schools working under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) here on Monday.

On the occasion, the Secretary also announced a one-month bonus salary for the teachers and head-teachers present, as well as a one-time grant of Rs 100,000 for each of the seven schools to be used at the discretion of the head-teacher.

As part of the Ministry’s STEAM Pakistan program, the head teachers and the program’s focal persons were invited to tea to celebrate these schools’ commitment to improving the learning experience of their students.

“From the establishment of STEAM Clubs, organising Safeer sessions, encouraging students to conduct STEAM demonstrations, these schools have shown how we can transform schools just through committed teachers and head teachers.”