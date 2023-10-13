IRC, EPA KP join hands for environmental sustainability

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) and Environment Protection Agency (EPA), Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa signed a Letter of Understanding (LoU) to collaborate on initiatives of mutual interest surrounding environmental sustainability across the province. The signing ceremony took place in Peshawar, at the EPA office. The LoU was signed by, Ms. Lubna Javaid Deputy Director Programs of IRC, and Mr. Muhammad Anwar Khan Director General, Environmental Protection Agency. Other representatives of IRC & EPA attended the event. The event was facilitated by the Research, Development & Coordination (RD&C) section of EPA KP.

This collaboration signifies the shared vision of both organizations to develop synergies aimed at fostering collaboration under the “Leveraging Inclusive and Climate Sensitive WASH for Empowerment” (LIFE Pakistan) project. This partnership is a joint commitment for environmental sustainability, education, and community engagement.

Under the ambit of this partnership, EPA KP and IRC will work closely to pilot and subsequently institutionalize Green Clubs in government schools across the province. These clubs will encourage students to actively participate in climate change adaptation and mitigation efforts and engage them in plantation drives. Similar Green campaigns will be rolled out at community level through a participatory approach lens where indigenous community practices will be leveraged upon for environmental sustainability.

At the policy level, EPA KP will support IRC in establishing inter-sectoral linkages between the community, private sector, and industries. This will encourage industries to engage in large-scale plantations and reduce their carbon footprints. Moreover, IRC and EPA KP will hold collaborative awareness seminars focusing on uplifting of environmental quality in the province.

Muhammad Anwar, DG EPA, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, speaking on this occasion noted that the partnership between EPA KP & IRC will pave way for environmental protection, promoting planation and contributing to reduction in carbon footprint of the province.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lubna Javaid Deputy Director Programs IRC, stated, “IRC is delighted to join hands with EPA KP, in our shared commitment to protect communities facing climate vulnerabilities. Through this collaboration, we aim to engage policy makers on the imminent discourse and likewise communities on safeguarding the environment.” She further noted that IRC is committed to strengthen resilience of communities by supporting the enhancement of capacity of government institutes.

The signing of this LOU marks an important milestone in the efforts of IRC and EPA KP to sensitize masses as well as the key decision makers. Through the combined expertise, resources, and commitment of both agencies, the collaboration is expected to have a transformative impact on the lives of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.