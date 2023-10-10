Saudi minister assures support to Pakistan’s health initiatives

Minister of Health, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Fahad bin Abdurrahman Al-Jalajel on Monday assured full support towards new health initiatives in Pakistan.

The Saudi minister made this assurance during a meeting with the Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Nadeem Jan on the sidelines of the 70th Session of the WHO’s Regional Committee of the Eastern Mediterranean in Cairo today.

Senior officials from the Saudi Ministry of Health were present during the meeting. Bilateral fraternal relations between Pakistan and KSA are based on common faith and aspirations, the minister added.

The Minister of Health Kingdom of Saudi Arabia noted with appreciation that relations with Pakistan in the field of health have touched a new level. Dr. Nadeem Jan discussed the possibility of mutual collaboration in the vaccine production capacity. The Saudi Health Minister offered to provide assistance and support in developing vaccine production capacity in Pakistan.

Both the ministers agreed to exchange of expertise through a team of health experts to formalize the transfer of technology. Dr. Nadeem Jan expressed gratitude for accommodating Pakistani doctors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He discussed the possibility of exchange of knowledge and expertise especially in the field of nursing and paramedics.

The Saudi Health Minister agreed to send a high-level team from Saudi Health Ministry to deliberate on this proposal and formalize an MoU soon.

Dr Nadeem Jan also explained his innovative idea of establishing a “Pharma Park” in Pakistan to manufacture the basic ingredients of medicines.

The Health Minister of Saudi Arabia appreciated the idea and expressed his willingness to support Pakistan in the establishment of the proposed Pharma Park.

Dr Nadeem Jan informed the Saudi Minister about the steps for polio eradication in Pakistan.

He highlighted the newly revamped communication strategy and the localized operational hub for stopping the wild poliovirus circulation in high-risk zones. The Saudi Health Minister lauded the strategy for the eradication of polio from Pakistan. The minister informed that Pakistan is sending a team of doctors and paramedics, with a 30-bed field hospital equipped with all the diagnostic and life-saving emergency interventions to Afghanistan for the provision of health emergency cover to the victims of earthquake in Herat.

The Saudi Health Minister appreciated this gesture and informed that the King Salman Relief Centre is also busy in providing emergency relief to the victims.

The minister apprised the Saudi Health Minister of the forthcoming Global Health Security Summit in Pakistan.

The Saudi Health Minister appreciated and said that this summit will contribute towards strengthening health security capabilities for better pandemic preparedness and response. The Saudi Health Minister assured of the Saudi government’s full support for making this summit a resounding success.