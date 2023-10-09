GB’s dry fruit potential source of revenue generation

Pakistan is bestowed with countless blessings of Nature right from its oceans, rivers, landscape, weathers, rich agricultural land and fruits much better in quality than other countries especially the dry fruit. But, lack of proper attention and marketing globally, this bounty of Nature could not get a deserving space in international markets resulting in loss of earning for the local people and precious foreign exchange for the country. As Gilgit-Baltistan’s unique geography and climate provides the perfect conditions for growing an array of distinctive dry fruits like apricots, almonds, walnuts, cherries, Kilao and various types of berries, there is dire need to promote these distinct flavored and nutritionally rich products in world markets. “We take great pride in our dry fruits, particularly apricots cherries and walnuts,” said Gul Baz a dry fruit farmer from Hunza. “These are not just a source of income; they are also a part of our culture and heritage. Dry fruit produced in Northern Areas is delicious and provide essential vitamins to human body.” One of the standout features of Gilgit-Baltistan’s dry fruits is their exceptional nutritional value. They are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making them a healthy snack option. For example, apricots in this region are full of vitamin A and C content, while almonds and walnuts are a great source of protein and healthy fats. “Dry fruits in Gilgit-Baltistan are nutritional powerhouses,” said Ayesha Ali, a nutritionist in Gilgit. These products are rich in vitamins essential for immune support, skin health, protein and healthy fats as well as weight management and health of human heart. People must include some quantity of dry fruits to their diet.” While dry fruit production has been a traditional livelihood for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, limited marketing exposure has hindered their economic potential. By establishing proper marketing channels, local communities can benefit from increased sales to improve their earning as well as collectively venture to alleviate poverty from the region. Aleem Hussain a local marketing expert has recommended multifaceted approach to tap the potential of unique dry fruits of Gilgit Baltistan. “First, we need investment in packaging and labeling to highlight our products and then establish strong partnerships with national and international distributors.” Secondly, he said, “we should effectively participate in world food expos to market our products internationally and expand their market network. New tools like social media and e-marketing should be fully exploited to connect local farmers with a broader customer base, both nationally and internationally.”

Aleem Hussain said, many dry fruit producers in Gilgit-Baltistan follow sustainable farming practices, their dry fruit orchards are organic and use traditional irrigation methods in natural environment. “Highlighting these practices can also be helpful for fruitful marketing and attracting eco-conscious consumers.”

He said despite immense potential, Gilgit-Baltistan’s dry fruit industry faces challenges like limited infrastructure, lack of awareness and inadequate marketing strategies. “Addressing these challenges can be beneficial for both the country and the local people.”

To unlock the potential of Gilgit-Baltistan’s dry fruit industry, the government and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) can play a crucial role by providing financial support, technical assistance and marketing expertise to local farmers and cooperatives to establish a sustainable supply chain.

Proper marketing efforts to secure slots in international markets can pave for Gilgit-Baltistan’s unique dry fruits to become sought-after delicacies globally. Exporting to countries with a growing demand for healthy and exotic foods can also be a game-changer for the region’s economy. Meanwhile, Fazul Rehman, Director Agriculture and Livestock Gilgit Baltistan has informed that the region produces over 3,000 metric tons dry apricots, 3,000 tons almonds and a staggering 100,000 tons walnuts annually.

“Notably, all fruits grown in GB are organic, with no pesticides used, contributing to their superior quality and nutritional value,” Fazul Rehman said. “The region’s farmers could potentially earn more than $20 million from export of dry fruits against the current earning of just an estimated Rs 50 million.”