Sri Lanka fined 10% of match fee

ISLAMABAD: Sri Lanka have been fined 10 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in Match 4 of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on October 7, 2023. Javagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Dasun Shanaka’s side was ruled to be 2 over(s) short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, said a press release. In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offenses, players are fined 5 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. Dasun Shanaka pleaded guilty to the offense and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Shahid Saikat, third umpire Michael Gough, and fourth umpire Alex Wharf leveled the charge.