Nawaz to become PM for fourth time: Kh Asif

Senior leader Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) and former Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that party supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to a historic welcome on October 21. Addressing a press conference, he said that workers across Pakistan were making preparations to welcome him. He said Nawaz would play an active role in Pakistani politics. “He will become the prime minister of the country for the fourth time and resolve all problems,” he added. He claimed that the PMLN tenure from 2013 to 2017 was the best period in the country. “In 2017 when Nawaz Sharif was in government, a unit of electricity cost Rs11, the dollar Rs100, petrol Rs65/litre, roti Rs5, flour Rs35, sugar Rs52 and 20 million people were brought above the poverty line,” he maintained. “Nawaz Sharif provided jobs to 6.5m people. The PMLN government installed the cheapest power plants in the world in Pakistan and added 17000 megawatts of electricity to the national grid station and now we are facing loadshedding again,” he maintained.

Asif said that the PML-N had saved the country from terrorism and made it a cradle of peace. He said that Nawaz Sharif had made the country a nuclear power and economically independent. “If his rule had not been ended, there would not have been such inflation and the electricity bills would not have been so high, because at that time the government had generated thousands of megawatts of electricity which ended loadshedding,” he added.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was implicated in the Panama case while his name was not there. “Then, he was declared incompetent for not taking salary from his son and the right of appeal was also taken away from him. During the four-year tenure of the PTI, the country’s economy was destroyed. In our 15 months, we tried to correct it with allies, but no significant success was achieved, but we are determined that the country will definitely succeed in coming out of the darkness,” he maintained. He said that Nawaz Sharif would lead the country again on the path to development and prosperity. “The PMLN’s achievements would have continued had Nawaz Sharif not prevented from being re-elected and there would have been no inflation, no high electricity bills, no expensive petrol and no terrorism,” he claimed.