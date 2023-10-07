Walk held to observe Intl day for older persons

The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) in collaboration with Fatima Foundation Sukkur on Friday held a walk to observe the International Day of Older Persons in three districts Sukkur, Shikarpur, and Jaccobabad.

Hundreds of older people participated in the walks led by Dr Jamil Hussain Shakil.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that this walk was aimed at encouraging a healthy lifestyle among the elderly and stressed the need for the implementation bill from the Sindh Assembly for older people to provide them with proper facilities and protect their rights.

With the changing trend of modern social norms, he said that the old concept of the combined family system was vanishing gradually, leaving no space for the elders of a family to get a respectable place to spend the rest of their lives.