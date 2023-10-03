Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf appointed as Chief of Naval Staff

The President of Pakistan has been pleased to appoint Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf as Chief of the Naval Staff and promoted him to the rank of Admiral.

His promotion to the rank of Admiral will be effective from the date of assuming Command of Pakistan Navy scheduled on 7 October 23, a Pakistan Navy news release on Tuesday said.

Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf will succeed Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi who will relinquish the Command of Pakistan Navy. The Change of Command ceremony will be held in Islamabad.

Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf was commissioned in the Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1989 and he was awarded Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal on successful completion of initial naval training at Germany and Pakistan.

During his illustrious naval career, the Flag Officer has served on various Command and Staff appointments. His rich Command experience of over 10 years include; Commanding Officer of a Gun Boat, a Mine Hunter, three Destroyers and Command of 25th & 18th Destroyer Squadrons.

Besides, Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf remained Commandant of Pakistan Naval Academy and had the honour to Command Pakistan Navy Fleet. His distinguished Staff appointments include Fleet Operations Officer at HQ Commander Pakistan Fleet, Captain Training at HQ Flag Officer Sea Training, Chief Staff Officer to Task Force-151 at HQ NAVCENT Bahrain, Deputy President National Defence University, Naval Secretary, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Admin), Director General C4I, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Training & Personnel) and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations).

Presently, Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf is serving as Chief of Staff at Naval Headquarters. The flag officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad, Naval Staff College USA and Royal College of Defence Studies UK. In recognition of his meritorious services, the Flag Officer has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-e-Basalat.