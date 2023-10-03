Balochistan to take lead in cutting-edge technology: Jan

Provincial Information Minister, Jan Achakzai Tuesday announced that Balochistan is poised to take the lead in cutting-edge technology. In a statement, he said inaugural utilization of a 3D printer by cadets at Girls Cadet College Turbat for their college projects marked the beginning of this technological transformation. In addition, the cadets at Girls Cadet College Turbat are availing themselves of Chat GPT’s assistance in their laboratory activities. The minister outlined plans for the expansion of AI facilities beyond Girls Cadet College Turbat, ushering in a new era of Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption across the province. “We are inviting private sector investments to establish modern IT labs equipped with 3D printers and AI support, ensuring that our students keep pace with their counterparts in other regions of the country,” he affirmed. The minister said that the first IT lab at Girls Cadet College Turbat would soon go public online, showcasing Balochistan’s strides in embracing modern technology to the entire nation.