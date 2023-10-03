Islamabad admin launches seven-day anti-polio campaign

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration on Tuesday launched a seven-day anti-polio vaccination campaign on October 2, 2023, targeting children under the age of five. The campaign is being led by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, with Additional Deputy Commissioner East Usman Ashraf overseeing the polio campaign teams in different areas of the city, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabassum said. On the second day of the campaign, Additional Deputy Commissioner East Usman Ashraf visited the polio campaign teams in different areas of Islamabad to assess their progress and ensure that all eligible children are being vaccinated.