Dr. Jamal inaugurates dialysis centre in Murree

Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health and Population Welfare Punjab Dr. Jamal Nasir on Monday inaugurated the Dialysis Center at Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Murree. Talking to the media on the occasion, he said that the long-standing demand of the people of Murree, for setting up a dialysis center had been fulfilled. He said that the dialysis of bladder and kidney patients from Murree and the suburbs would now be done at the local level. Dr Jamal informed that six dialysis machines had been installed in the dialysis unit while the number of beds at THQ, hospital Murree had been increased to 82 from 32 beds. He said that free-of-cost treatment would be provided to dialysis patients round the clock. Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta said that the shortage of staff in primary and rural health centres was being fulfilled. He said that the supply of medicines was also being ensured and that THQ hospital would be made a model hospital. Laiqat said that ambulance service was available at the hospital in case of emergency and added that the Punjab government was committed to providing the best healthcare facilities to the residents at their doorstep Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Captain (R) Qasim Ijaz, Assistant Commissioner Murree Kamran Sagheer, MSTHQ Dr. Abdul Salam Abbasi and other officers were also present.