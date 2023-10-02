Shaheens to take on Hong Kong in quarterfinal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Shaheens will take on Hong Kong in the quarterfinal of Asian Games at Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field, Hangzhou on Tuesday.

Pakistan Shaheens have directly advanced to the quarterfinals for being one of the top four ICC ranked sides in the continent.

According to the fixtures of the quarter draw issued by Asian Cricket Council, if Pakistan win the match, they will meet the winner of the match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in the semifinal.

The Shaheens, who underwent a five-day camp at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, on Monday also took part in training session in Hangzhou.

Squad:

Qasim Akram (captain), Omair Bin Yousuf (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mirza Tahir Baig, Mubasir Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Rohail Nazir (wk), Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem and Usman Qadir

Player Support Personnel

Shahid Aslam (head coach-cum-manager), Umar Rasheed (bowling coach), Hanif Malik (batting and fielding coach) and Hafiz Naeem ul Rasool (physiotherapist).