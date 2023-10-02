Australia at the ODI World Cup

Australia are the only side in the game to have won the ODI World Cup five times with their former captain Ricky Ponting winning the title back-to-back in the year 2003 and 2007.

This year, they are being led by pacer Pat Cummins and are not being termed the absolute favourites to win the title but Australia has the ability to surprise all at the big stage, like they did in T20 World Cup 2021 and the ODI World Cup 1999.

Following are facts and figures about Australia who begin their World Cup 2023 campaign against India on Oct. 8:

World ranking: 3

Captain: Pat Cummins

Coach: Andrew McDonald

Top-ranked batsman: David Warner (6)

Top-ranked bowler: Josh Hazlewood (2)

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Best result: Winners (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015)

2019 result: Lost to England in the semi-final.

GROUP FIXTURES

Oct. 8: v India, Chennai

Oct. 12: v South Africa, Lucknow

Oct. 16: v Sri Lanka, Lucknow

Oct. 20: v Pakistan, Bengaluru

Oct. 25: v Netherlands, New Delhi

Oct. 28: v New Zealand, Dharamsala

Nov. 4: v England, Ahmedabad

Nov. 7: v Afghanistan, Mumbai

Nov. 11: v Bangladesh, Pune