3,503 FIRs, 574 premises sealed for violating dengue SOPs

The Rawalpindi administration had registered around 3,503 FIRs on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date in various areas of the Rawalpindi district, said District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Sajjad Mehmood here Sunday. Giving details of the punitive actions, the health officer said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had sealed 574 premises, issued tickets to 1,009, and a fine of Rs 57,65,250 imposed on violations of dengue SOPs in 2023. Dr Sajjad informed that around 1,275 confirmed cases had been reported in the district this year, while the number was 107 in 2021, and 2,288 in 2022 during the period. The health officer further stated that presently 150 patients were admitted to the district’s hospitals, including 34 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital,43 to the District Headquarters Hospital,67 to the Holy Family Hospital(HFH)three to Wah General Hospital, two to Kalar Syeda Hospital and one in Taxila Hospital. Dr Sajjad informed that 1,169 patients were discharged after treatment while presently 10 patients were in critical condition.