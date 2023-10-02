Punjab health dept issues alert on Nipah virus

In view of the possible danger and spread of Nipah virus, the Punjab Health Department issued a high alert on Sunday after the virus cases were reported in the neighbouring countries. According to details, the department sent a letter to all health chief executive officers (CEOs) in which guidelines and awareness about the deadly virus had been shared. Virus Nipah is spreading rapidly in the neighbouring countries, says the letter, adding that it was feared that it might also be transmitted to people in Pakistan. Meanwhile health experts say that the mortality rate of a person, infected with Nipah virus, is reported to be astounding 74 per cent. Precautionary measures should be implemented immediately in all districts. Data of all suspected Nipah affected patients should be uploaded on the dashboard well in time, the government warned. The department said the guidelines for the virus should be shared with all private and government hospitals. Meanwhile, according to guidelines: all patients should be monitored strictly at hospitals and they should be isolated on the basis of suspicion, adding timely investigation should be ensured and the sample should be collected to send to the laboratory for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. The health experts say the virus spreads very quickly from animals to humans and from person to person. There is no vaccine for the virus so far, so prevention is possible only through timely diagnosis and treatment, they added. Noted senior ophthalmologist and former vice chancellor of King Edward Medical University Prof Dr Asad Aslam advised that the virus can be transmitted by bats, pigs, eating the fruit on the tree and if the same fruit is eaten by a human later.