Europe eyeing Ryder Cup ‘history’ after dominant first day

Rome: Luke Donald wants his European team to make it a “historic week” at the Ryder Cup after seizing a record-equalling 6.5-1.5 lead over the United States heading into Saturday’s second day.

Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, and Justin Rose all holed clutch putts on the 18th green to snatch dramatic halves in their Friday afternoon fourballs to extend the hosts’ advantage to five points after sweeping the morning foursomes.

The Americans, bidding for a first Ryder Cup success away from home in 30 years, failed to win a match in a day for the first time.

Europe could not have dreamed of a better start to their attempt to regain the trophy in Rome after suffering a record-breaking 19-9 thrashing by the Americans at Whistling Straits two years ago.

They equalled the biggest first-day lead in Ryder Cup history, matching their effort in 2004 and the USA’s in 1975.

“Unbelievable start… historic day, but we want it to be a historic week, so the job is certainly not done,” European captain Donald said.

“We will all celebrate an amazing day, but we’ll be back tomorrow morning with the goal of trying to win tomorrow morning’s session.

“We’ll be getting our guys focused to be back in the saddle.”

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, surprisingly left out of the Friday foursomes by US skipper Zach Johnson, will attempt to lead a fightback when they face Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood in the second-day opener.

Hovland and Swedish sensation Ludvig Aberg will have to get past a formidable pairing of Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka to make it two foursomes wins out of two.

Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka will attempt the same feat against Max Homa and Brian Harman, before Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton take on Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

“I’m really focused on going out tomorrow morning and showing another strong session,” said Donald when asked if he would consider resting key players on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s singles.

“That will be our only goal for tomorrow morning, and it will be some wider thoughts, obviously, for Saturday afternoon and the singles, but this is a great start, and we want to build on that lead.”