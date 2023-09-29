Pak-China relations to get stronger, more stable: Solangi

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Murtaza Solangi has expressed confidence that relations between Pakistan and China will further strengthen and become more stable. In a conversation with China Media Group’s Urdu service in Beijing before his return home from an official visit to China, Murtaza Solangi congratulated the Chinese government and people on the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). He said that the BRI has provided new development opportunities to developing countries, including Pakistan. Speaking about the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the flagship project of the BRI, Murtaza Solangi said that it was a golden chapter in the relations between China and Pakistan. He said that the CPEC has provided significant investment in Pakistan’s energy, infrastructure, and communication sectors, creating new development opportunities and employment opportunities. Murtaza Solangi said that Pakistan was entering a new era of CPEC, with new projects such as ML-I getting underway. He said that these projects will prove to be a milestone in Pakistan’s rail service and introduce new employment and development opportunities. The minister also expressed his confidence that the upcoming visit of the top leadership of Pakistan to China in October will begin a new era in relations between the two countries.