LESCO receives Rs 38m on 16th day of recovery campaign

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), recovered Rs 38 million from 982 chronuic defaulters in all five districts – Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara – on the 16th day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told the media here Thursday that Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun, recovered outstanding dues of Rs 4.51 million from 104 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 5.51 million from 80 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Wattoo, along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cantt. Sajjad Qureshi, recovered Rs 4.95 million from 125 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 3.56 million from 74 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 7.44 million from 90 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 3.31 million from 81 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 2.61 million from 149 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 6.82 million from 279 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now, LESCO has recovered more than Rs 482 million from 14,322 chronic defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 55.07 million from 1,547 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 111.95 million from 1,723 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 70.05 million from 1,785 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 32.83 million from 982 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 31.10 million from 1,108 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 66.56 million from 1,333 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 31.38 million from 2,132 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 83.62 million from 3,712 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.