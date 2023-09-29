KP govt urged to increase admission quota for minorities

In a significant move to foster inclusivity and equal access to education for minority communities, civil society organizations, call upon the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to extend the existing two percent admission quota for minorities to all degree colleges and higher educational institutions across the province.

In a press release issued here Thursday, the civil society organizations highlighted that despite the promising step taken by the KP government in 2021, when it approved a two percent admission quota for minority candidates in 27 public sector universities, the actual implementation of this quota remains disappointingly low. This failure to effectively enforce the allocation underscores the urgency of extending this quota and its vital role in empowering minority communities within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The original intention behind the quota was to promote inclusivity, diversity, and equitable educational opportunities for minority groups, including Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, and others residing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“We believe that extending the two percent education quota for minorities to all degree colleges and higher educational institutions can be a crucial step towards achieving true inclusivity and equal educational opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” stated Qamar Naseem, Program Manager at Blue Veins.