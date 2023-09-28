ICCI for enhancing role of pharmacists for economic growth

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Wednesday stressed the need to enhance the role of pharmacists in the economic growth and development of the country. The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in collaboration with the Pakistan Pharmacists Association (PPA) organized a ceremony to celebrate World Pharmacist Day.

Kamran Rehman Khan, Additional Secretary, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Islamabad was the chief guest. The event was attended by the members of PPA, ICCI and other dignitaries, said a press release issued here.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamran Rehman Khan said that pharmacists were playing a key role in the manufacturing of quality medicines and Pakistan can earn billions of dollars by enhancing the exports of pharmaceutical products to the world, especially to African countries.

He stressed that all healthcare professionals should focus on their skills development as by enhancing their skills and knowledge, they can contribute more effectively towards strengthening the healthcare system and developing the economy.

He said that the government was determined to take measures for further strengthening the pharmacy profession to produce high-quality pharmaceutical products and provide better health services to society. Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, ICCI said that this day reminds us to recognize the useful contributions of pharmacists in our healthcare system.

He said that pharmacists are an integral part of the health industry and they should realize their important role in enhancing the exports of pharmaceutical products by manufacturing high-quality medicines that would help revive the economy.

He said that the Philippines is a major exporter of health professionals to the Middle East and other countries and Pakistan has great potential to export health professionals by focusing on this sector that would benefit the economy.

Sardar Shabbir Ahmed, President, Pakistan Pharmacists Association highlighted the role of pharmacists in the healthcare system. He pointed out that medication errors were causing around 7000 to 9000 deaths in the United States and adding a liability of around US$ 40 billion each year to the national exchequer of the USA.