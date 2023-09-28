PSX gains 87.38 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Wednesday and gained 87.38 points, showing positive change of 0.19 per cent, closing at 46,365.04 points against 46,277.66 points the previous day. A total of 177,497,178 shares valuing Rs.6.928 billion were traded during the day as compared to 259,046,624 shares valuing Rs. 6.688 billion the previous day. As many as 325 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 172 of them recorded gains and 124 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Maple Leaf with 11,085,943 shares at Rs.30.18 per share, Pak Petroleum with 9,115,995 shares at Rs.74.47 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 7,096,855 shares at Rs.1.14 per share. Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.450.00 per share price, closing at Rs.20,550.00, whereas the runner-up was Pak Hotels with a Rs.15.45 rise in its per share price to Rs.251.99. Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.47.21 per share closing at Rs7,142.79, followed by Pak Services with a Rs.29.85 decline to close at Rs.701.15.