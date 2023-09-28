COAS hails KP women’s resilience against all odds

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday visited Peshawar and had an interactive session with the respectable women of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during ‘KP Women Symposium – 2023’.

The army chief encouraged the women to take part in the progress and development of KP and newly merged districts (NMDs), an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said. The COAS also attended a meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee along with Caretaker Chief Minister KP, Muhammad Azam Khan.

While addressing the participants of the women symposium, the COAS said that women have played a positive and an important role in the progress of the country throughout the history of Pakistan. He highlighted that women’s role in Pakistan’s progress and development was quintessential and most important.

COAS remarked that the women of KP have continued to face multi-faceted challenges due to the prolonged fight against terrorism, however, they have proven their resilience, commitment and bravery at the face of all odds. During the Apex Committee meeting, the Army Chief was briefed about the overall security situation including initiatives against smuggling, hoarding and drug trafficking. The participants of the meeting affirmed that state institutions and people are united for the protection of life and property of citizens. They also paid rich tribute to the Shuhada and their families.

The COAS concluded, “We have to synergise our efforts for the peace and prosperity of our beloved country. Pakistan Army will continue to play its role in ensuring peace and stability in KP to provide a secure environment for economic development.”

Earlier upon arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps.