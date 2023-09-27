IHC rejects FIA’s request for in-camera hearing of cypher case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday rejected request of prosecution seeking in-camera hearing on bail petition of PTI’s Chairman in cipher case registered under Official Secrets Act. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued a two-page written order pertaining to the matter. The court said that the prosecutor of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had requested to conduct in-camera hearing on bail petition of the accused. The prosecutor had stated that there were sensitive information and documents related to the case. The court said that the prosecutor had adopted the stance that the trial court had also conducted in-camera hearing in the case. It said that the petitioners lawyer gave arguments in open court and they also had no objection on it. The court, however, said that the prosecution could file a separate petition for in-camera hearing into the matter.