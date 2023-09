Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, to combat the rising dengue fever cases, has ordered anti-dengue teams to carry out dengue spraying and fogging key areas of the city, including the buildings of Supreme Court, Election Commission, PM Secretariat and NADRA Headquarters.

DC Memon also directed officials to improve sanitation arrangements in different areas of the city to prevent dengue and to launch an awareness campaign among the people about anti-dengue measures.