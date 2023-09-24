PM’s UNGA speech reversed India’s diplomatic gains manifold: analysts

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, while addressing the 78th UN General Assembly (UNGA) session on Friday, badly damaged India’s so-called democratic stature and reversed its diplomatic gains made during the last three decades, believe analysts and foreign affairs experts.

In a talk with APP on Saturday, they commended the PM’s speech at the UNGA through which he highlighted Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to reinforcing the United Nations’ peace-building measures across globe. The Pakistani premier addressed almost all key issues relating to Pakistan, including plight of Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, climate change and terrorists launching attacks inside Pakistan from the Afghan soil.

Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, and president of the International Faith Harmony Council, commended Prime Minister Kakar over the interpretation of Islamophobia during the UNGA session. He emphasised that the PM made a bold assertion that Pakistan, in collaboration with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), would propose a comprehensive strategy to combat Islamophobia. This strategy includes the appointment of a special envoy, the establishment of an Islamophobia data centre, provision of legal support to victims, and implementation of an accountability mechanism to address Islamophobic crimes.

Former ambassador Najam-us-Saqib lauded the prime minister for elucidating the global scale and severity of terrorism, underscoring the imperative to confront all forms of terrorism without discrimination. This encompasses addressing the escalating threat posed by far-right extremist and fascist groups, such as Hindutva-inspired extremists, who pose a genocidal threat to India’s Muslim and Christian communities.

He commended the PM for highlighting various economic initiatives, including establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, aimed at attracting foreign investment into Pakistan. He showcased the positive impact of Pakistan’s economy on the global stage. Additionally, he noted that Pakistan had consistently raised the Kashmir issue at multiple international forums, including the United Nations. During one-on-one meetings with various world leaders, PM Kakar successfully conveyed Pakistan’s economic potential and encouraged investments across various sectors in the country.

In his effort to attract investment to the country, the caretaker premier delivered a mature and purposeful speech. He emphasised Pakistan’s establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to streamline investment decisions. Additionally, he highlighted the commencement of the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), encompassing railway, infrastructure, and manufacturing projects, as shared by Najam in his talk with APP, expressing his appreciation.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Defence, noted the diplomatic and strategic significance of the PMs address. He stressed that the address sent a message to the world that Pakistan is a mature and responsible nation actively working to improve its economy.

The PM’s discussion of the adverse effects of climate change, including the devastating floods that struck Pakistan the previous year, was welcomed. He also reminded the international community of unfulfilled pledges regarding flood aid. In a bold move, he informed the UN member states about the threats Pakistan faces from Afghan-based terrorists launching attacks on its territory, as Mushahid pointed out.

Mushahid appreciated Prime Minister Kakar for shedding light on various international, regional, domestic, and diplomatic issues. These included attacks against Pakistan, cross-border terrorism, the Palestinian tragedy, global economic crises, Islamophobia, and climate change. He noted the Prime Minister’s call for addressing the root causes of terrorism, such as injustice, poverty, and foreign occupation, while distinguishing genuine freedom struggles from terrorism, as exemplified in IIOJK.

Furthermore, Mushahid said, the premier highlighted Pakistan’s active foreign policy efforts to engage with nations worldwide, particularly with regard to the current mindset of Prime Minister Modi. He stressed the importance of creating friendly relations and drawing attention to the killing of Sardar Hardeep Singh in Canada at global forums.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women’s Empowerment, commended the PM’s speech for bringing attention to the plight of Kashmiris. She emphasised that India’s alleged involvement in the murder of Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar exposed its true nature. She urged the international community to take serious note of the alleged state-sponsored killing on Canadian soil. Mullick said that Canada had unveiled the extremist and racist side of India, which targets the Sikh community globally. She pointed out the ongoing freedom movements in India, including Khalistan.

Furthermore, she asserted that India’s actions were destabilising global peace and causing suffering to Kashmiris. She highlighted that minorities were not safe in India, and places of worship of all religions were under threat. Mushaal Mullick expressed her dismay at the severe human rights violations in India and the imprisonment of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik in a death cell.