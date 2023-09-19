Cutlery exports increase 1.55% in two months

The country’s cutlery exports witnessed an increase of 1.55 per cent during the first two months of the financial year 2023-24 as compared to the corresponding months of last year.

The country exported cutlery worth US $9.485 million during July-August (2023-24) against the exports of US $9.340 million during July-August (2022-23), showing growth of 1.55 per cent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the cutlery exports also rose by 11.73 per cent during the month of August 2023 as compared to the same month of last year.

The PBS data revealed that the cutlery exports in August 2023 were recorded at $5.161 million against the exports of $4.619 million in August 2022.

On a month-on-month basis, the cutlery export witnessed an increase of 19.36 per cent in August 2023 compared to the exports of $4.324 million in July 2023. It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandize exports from the country witnessed a decline of 6.32 per cent during the first two months of the FY 2023-24 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports of the country during July-August (2023-24) were recorded at $4.434 billion against the exports of $4.733 billion during July-August (2022-23), according to the latest PBS data.

The imports during the period under review decreased by 25.39 per cent declining from $11.035 billion last year to $8.233 billion during the first two months this year.