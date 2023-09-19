Alibaba plans to invest $2bn in Türkiye

E-commerce giant Alibaba is planning to invest $2 billion in Türkiye, its Turkish unit Trendyol said on Monday. The announcement came after Michael Evans, the president of Alibaba, met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Friday. Evans told Erdogan that Alibaba has invested $1.4 billion in the country via Trendyol thanks to the e-commerce giant’s confidence in Türkiye’s sound economic fundamentals. He shared details with the Turkish president about new investments such as the data center and logistics center in Ankara and the export operations center at Istanbul Airport.