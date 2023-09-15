Teachers training workshop 2023 kicks off at IST

A three-day Teachers Training Workshop 2023 kicked off at the Institute of Space Technology (IST) in Islamabad to build the capacity of educators from across the country in the field of Space Science and Technology.

The workshop is being organized by the Space Education Research Lab of the National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA) in collaboration with the Office of Astronomy for Education, International Astronomical Union.

Spanning from September 14-16, this initiative is poised to be a transformative experience for the 30 selected educators from across the country. With a distinguished cadre of seven national and international resource persons, the workshop underscores a commitment to enhance the quality and scope of space science education in Pakistan.