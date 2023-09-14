CDA demolishes over 7,000 illegal structures

The Directorate of Enforcement, Capital Development Authority (CDA) has demolished over 7,000 illegal structures in the markets, roads, green belts, and sidewalk tracks in the federal capital during the last year.

“During the operation, around 12,137 items of encroachers have also been confiscated, subsequently these articles are auctioned. Besides, fines worth Rs. 4.876 million has also been recovered from trespassers as a penalty,” sources in the CDA told APP.

They said, “Directorate of Enforcement has launched as many as 1,363 anti-encroachment operations carried out across the board in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) during the last year.”

The sources said, “Directorate was vigorously undertaking anti-encroachment operations on a regular basis throughout Islamabad in order to curb the illegal constructions in the ICT.”

They said the continuous operations were being carried out on a day-to-day basis 24/7 for retrieval of state land from land grabbers and encroachers.

The matter was being dealt with by the Directorate of Municipal Administration working under the administrative control of the Municipal Corporation, Islamabad (MCI), they added.