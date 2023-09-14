Kashmiris to stage demo during Modi’s address to UNGA: Sultan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the Kashmiri diaspora community would hold an anti-India protest demonstration in front of the UN office in New York on September 26 when Indian premier Narendra Modi will be addressing the UN General Assembly.

The anti-India protest, he said, would be attended and addressed by the representatives of the Kashmiri expatriate community hailing from different parts of the world.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Barrister Sultan said that the protest demonstration being staged in front of the UN General Assembly was meant to expose India’s nefarious designs in the region besides seeking the global community’s attention towards the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Urging the Kashmiri expatriate community to settle in America and other parts of the world to make it a success, the AJK president said that arrangements for this demonstration have been finalized.

The President said that he asked some friends in New York to mobilize the Indian minorities living in the US to join this protest or hold separate protests on the day.

Meanwhile, Barrister Karamat Hussain, President of Kashmir Peace Forum International UK, called on President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry directed the President of Kashmir Peace Forum International to redouble his efforts to expose atrocities unleashed upon Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces in occupied Kashmir.