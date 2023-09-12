Pakistan’s central bank expected to hike rates

Inflation fell to 27.4% in August; food inflation remains at 38.5%.

Rupee slides to all-time low, falling 6.2% in the last month alone.

SBP said July inflation to be on downward path over next 12 months.

KARACHI: Seeking to tackle sky-high inflation and bolster diminished foreign exchange reserves that have sent the rupee to record lows, Pakistan’s central bank is expected to hike rates when it meets to decide on monetary policy on Thursday.

Economic and political crises have seen the State Bank of Pakistan lift its benchmark rate by 12.25% points to 22% since April 2022, although it held the rate steady at its last meeting in July.

A Reuters poll of 17 analysts shows that 15 are forecasting a rate hike. Of those, nine predict an increase of at least 150 basis points (bps). The other two analysts expect the rate to remain unchanged.