Balochistan CM for curbing adulteration, hoarding, smuggling

Balochistan Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Sunday issued direction to secretaries, respective commissioners, deputy commissioner and Food Authority to take strict action against adulteration, hoarding and smuggling of items to prevent them for facilitating to masses in province.

The chief minister ordered concerned officials to take measures to ensure implementation of price control in Balochistan saying that Balochistan government made decision to take strong measures to prevent adulteration and hoarding and smuggling of food items. “All concerned secretaries, commissioners, deputy commissioners and Food Authority officials have been ordered to provide relief to the public without delay”, he said.

He also instructed that price control committees should be activated immediately, and strict action should be taken against the wholesalers.

The chief minister directed to the administration of districts that they should take effective action against the smuggling and hoarding of sugar urea and other necessities, saying that the elements responsible for adulteration in food items should be dealt with iron hands by Food Authority.

He gave directives to concerned official of police to provide adequate security to the Food Authority teams for district level to start operations in the areas in order to prevent adulteration of edible items in province.