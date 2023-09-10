Shilpa Shetty reveals how her mother was advised to abort her

Actress Shilpa Shetty recently revealed a shocking incident about her birth in a recent interview. She shared that her mother was advised to terminate the pregnancy due to complications and the high likelihood of a miscarriage.

Shilpa Shetty, in a recent interview with Zoom Entertainment, spoke about the hardships that her mother had to face. The actress, who is preparing for her upcoming film ‘Sukhee’, stated that she was a stillborn and considers herself a survivor. Shilpa said, “My mom told me that when I was conceived, she thought she was going to lose me, and the doctors suggested that she should abort the child because she went through a very difficult pregnancy. They thought she was going to have a miscarriage because she was constantly bleeding. I was stillborn. I just feel like I am a survivor.”

She continued, “So, she always believed that I was here for a purpose, and that just makes me feel like films are just a catalyst in my life. I’m here to maybe do something and maybe be a source of inspiration for people who are going through a lot. If you see my social media, I’m constantly putting up messages because we are all having a hard time in life. Not everyone has it easy.” Shilpa will be next seen in ‘Sukhee’. Directed by Sonal Joshi, the film will also feature Kusha Kapila and Chaitanya Choudhry. ‘Sukhee’ is set to release on September 22. The actress is married to Raj Kundra and they have two children, Viaan and Samisha.