Beyond Misconceptions

Regarded as a nation of intricate complexity and diversity, Pakistan encompasses a fusion of myths alongside realities. Traditional understanding suggests that the creation of Pakistan was fueled by the core desire to establish an Islamic state stemming from the notion of “Muslims” as a distinct nation in South Asia. The concept of an independent state for Muslims gained significant momentum during the early 20th century as a response to the political, social, and religious differences between the Hindus and Muslims in British India, especially in the Hindu-majority regions. Since its establishment, the myth of Pakistan being an Islamic state has been a constant point of argument and discussion, as it is undeniable that Pakistan has consistently functioned as a quasi-proxy state for the USA. In addition to this, multiple perspectives have been put forth regarding what it truly entails to be an Islamic state. Conflicting commitment levels towards the Islamic identity of the country have been witnessed from time to time across different governments. Additionally, Pakistan is one of the few republics where the ‘haves’ are financially and morally more ‘crooked’ than the ‘have-nots’.

As a member of the Indian National Congress, Mohammed Ali Jinnah embarked on his political path with the initial objective of achieving greater independence for natives and implementing reforms within the colonial structure. In his early years, Jinnah supported constitutional methods and cooperation with the British government to address the concerns of the Indian population altogether. With time, he gradually lost faith in the attitude of Congress and their treatment of Muslims, thus embracing the idea that a distinct political platform was necessary to safeguard the rights and interests of Muslims in India. Jinnah’s most significant role was his leadership of a separate Muslim-majority state, which eventually led to the creation of Pakistan in 1947. The basis for the demand lay in the ‘Two-Nation Theory’ affirming that Hindus and Muslims represented distinct nations possessing different religious, cultural, and political identities.

The term ‘proxy state’ is often used to describe circumstances where one nation is seen as acting on behalf of or in alignment with another country in pursuit of certain political and strategic objectives. While evaluating the Afghan war (1979 -1989) and the role of Pakistan, it is important to note that the circumstances were complex and have evolved over several decades. Having no other choices, Pakistan had to step up and facilitate ‘Afghan Jihad’ by offering a safe environment and necessary provisions to the Muhajreen and Mujahideen, backed by the United States and other Western powers. Considering this particular context, Pakistan might be seen as a proxy state for the USA given its cooperation and alignment of interests with the United States while fighting the Soviet Union’s occupation of Afghanistan.

The Global War on Terror was initiated by the USA following the September 11, 2001 terror attacks in the United States; it included military invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq to dismantle the Taliban regime and eradicate Al-Qaeda. Once more, Pakistan played a significant role in supporting the USA by providing necessary logistical and intelligence assistance in this venture. While Pakistan cooperated with the USA in all stages of the war, there have been allegations and concerns about Pakistan’s double game, where it was accused of supporting elements within the Afghan Taliban while outwardly supporting the US and NATO. Pakistan faced allegations of serving as a surrogate state for the USA, while also independently pursuing its objectives and agenda. Therefore, the intricate relationship between Pakistan and the USA, particularly within the framework of Afghanistan, encompasses elements of collaboration, suspicion, and divergent objectives.

While Pakistan has always pursued its strategic interests in Afghanistan, the involvement has led to certain unplanned vulnerabilities. The spillover of terrorism prompted the proliferation of diverse extremist groups and acts of terror, establishing Pakistan as the second highest-exposed country exposed to extremism following Afghanistan. The ongoing security threats have necessitated increased military spending and security measures, diverting meagre economic resources away from development and social programs. The involvement in the conflict has at times strained its relations with the international community, complicating Pakistan’s foreign policy options and diplomatic efforts. The US has, at times, accused Pakistan of harbouring or supporting militant groups operating in Afghanistan, leading to strained ties and restrictions on US military aid.

The complexity and diversity of participation in the Afghan conflicts over around 50 years have resulted in a mix of negative consequences giving rise to a dire humanitarian crisis in specific areas of Pakistan, especially in regions neighbouring Afghanistan. The economic cost of involvement in the Afghan conflict has been substantial, especially military expenditures, rehabilitation of internally displaced persons, and damage to communication infrastructure. Meaningful foreign investment, which is essential for developing economies like Pakistan, has virtually been deprived of. The resultant widespread poverty and displacement have put immense stress on essential services to affected communities. The exact financial toll is difficult to quantify, but it has been devastating with a significant burden on Pakistan’s economy. Throughout its efforts to promote stability and peace in Afghanistan, Pakistan has lost both from within.

The writer is a retired Pakistan army officer