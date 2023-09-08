Nausheen Shah wants to slap Kangana over anti-Pakistani remarks

Pakistani actress Nausheen Shah strongly objected to Kangana Ranaut’s remarks against Pakistan, calling her “extremist.”

Nausheen Shah expressed her desire to slap Kangana Ranaut as she was upset by the words made by the “Manikarnika” actress.

She questioned how Kangana could make sweeping statements about Pakistan and its institutions without having firsthand knowledge.

She counselled Kangana to concentrate on her own nation as well as her acting and directing careers. She also made note of the fact that a lot of information pertaining to the army and intelligence organisations is secret and not even available to Pakistani civilians.

Kangana Ranaut is renowned for her candour and divisive remarks, which frequently draw attention and criticism. It is unknown how Kangana will react to Nausheen Shah’s remarks.