34 new dengue cases reported in Lahore

As many as 34 new dengue virus cases were reported in the provincial metropolis, on Friday. According to the Health department sources, besides the dengue virus cases, 936 larvae spots were reported in the last 24 hours, with many patients under treatment in different hospitals of the city.

Various squads conducted surveillance at indoor and outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours. The anti-dengue squad destroyed dengue larvae at 936 places in the city during continuing surveillance.

Sources said that on Friday, 34 new patients of dengue fever were reported in Lahore. It is worth mentioning here that 2,678 beds have been allocated for dengue patients in hospitals across Punjab, the Health department said.

It may be mentioned here that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Rafia Haider, Additional Deputy Commissioners, and Assistant Commissioners are continuously paying surprise visits to check the performance of dengue teams working on the ground, in the wake of increasing dengue cases after rains. The DC reviewed the performance of dengue teams in various towns of Lahore. Checking of more than 5,000 places would be ensured on daily basis, she said.