Shay Mitchell’s top wedding clothing tip: ‘Slippers are a necessity!’

Shay Mitchell shares some wedding fashion tips that we can all agree on. In a recent social media post, the You star detailed how she maintains a trendy image when attending weddings.

“Wedding tip: slippers are a must,” the 36-year-old wrote as the description of an Instagram carousel that featured the highlights from a wedding she attended in Rome, Italy.

The actress congratulated the couple on their marriage and thanked them “for giving her a place to wear this dress to.”

Concluding her message, she penned, “Love you both.”

For the nuptials, Mitchell donned a form-fitting red bandeau dress from the brand The New Arrivals by lkyaz zel that had red feathers on it.

She wore a sleek bun for her hair and kept the rest of her outfit modest with only a pair of diamond earrings.

The Pretty Little Liars alum, however, had switched her heels for a pair of white slippers in the first image which showed her climbing stairs.

Fellow actress Nina Dobrev expressed her support for Mitchell’s fashion decisions in the comments section by penning, “I support slipper lyfe 4 lyfe.”