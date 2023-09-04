Defence Day: Pak armed forces paid tribute at UGI function

Unique Group of Institutions (UGI) Chairman Professor Abdul Manan Khurram has said Pakistani forces and nation are always ready to defend the country and this nation is standing like a rock to destroy the nefarious designs of the enemy.

He expressed these views while addressing a function, organised by the Unique Ghalib Market Campus in connection with the Defense Day observance. He said that even in 1965, India made a wrong estimation of Pakistan armed forces power, and it had to face humiliation. He said that September 6 is the day of renewal of allegiance and people would have to pledge that they would not hesitate to sacrifice their lives for defence of the country.

Vice Chancellor Home Economics University Dr. Syeda Faleha Kazmi said that nations that forget those who defended them in testing hours lose their identity. She said that Sept 6, 1965 gave the country a new identity when its forces defeated the invading enemy. Not only the forces of Pakistan but the entire nation fought the enemy, she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Secretary School Education Muhammad Zubair said that our forces are the protectors of borders, while in other fields, the nation would have to play its role unitedly.

Professor Farah Malhi, Principal of Wahdat Road Degree College for Women, said “we are facing ignorance and enemy country’s technology and I urge students to prepare themselves in this regard.” She said that it was not possible to defeat a nation for which the martyrs had given their blood.

Vice Chairman Unique Group Afif Ashraf Siddiqui said the defence of Pakistan was invincible due to the armed forces of the country.

A documentary and a song were also presented at the ceremony.

Rector Unique Group Professor Amjad Ali Khan, Director Wasim Anwar Chaudhry, Additional Director Muhammad Abdullah, Principal Coordination Prof Hamad Hasan, Head Promotions and Media Communications Prof Riazul Haq, Vice Principal Head Office Professor Imran Dar, and a large number of teachers and students participated in the function.